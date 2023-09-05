“My father is my first and last teacher” – Luv Sinha gets emotional about dad Shatrughan Sinha’s contribution on Teachers’ Day

Luv Sinha is one actor and performing artiste in the Indian entertainment industry who’s got his mind and heart in the right place. He’s currently riding high on his successful appearance in Gadar 2. Despite being a cameo, Luv got a lot of appreciation for his voice and on-screen presence and well, we loved it for real. While we are all aware of Luv’s potential as an actor, we simultaneously respect his actions offscreen.

From being rooted and humble to doing his bit to bring welfare to society, he does his best always. However, not many are perhaps aware that a lot of these facts are connected with his legendary father Shatrughan Sinha. Luv has always been immensely respectful to his father and right from acting to a lot of moral values in life, he’s learnt it all from his father. His father has indeed been his most special teacher and guru and that’s why, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today, Luv is overwhelmed with the love, support and guidance that he’s received from his father over the years. He adds,

“Teachers’ Day is immensely important as your teacher guides you and paves the foundation for you at a time when incorrect guidance can lead you to a wrong path. Also, your education and understanding of life begins at a tender age when you aren’t very matured to process things and decide all by yourself. That’s why, the contribution of a teacher is immense in anyone’s life. Just like any other person, I am also grateful to the teachers I have been associated with during my school and college. However, for me, my most special teacher has to be my father. From important life lessons to making me understand the value of life and doing good deeds, I have learnt everything from him. He’s the biggest reason behind Luv Sinha, the good human being today and I am so grateful to him. He is my first and last teacher in life. “

He concluded by saying,

“Wishing all my friends, fans and well-wishers a very Happy Teachers’ Day. God bless.”

On the work front, Luv Sinha is set to have interesting work announcements soon. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.