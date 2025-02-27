“My father once played Lord Shiva, and now I have the same honour” – Akshay Kumar on his role in Kannappa

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is all set to make his grand Telugu debut with Kannappa, shared an emotional connection to his role as Lord Shiva. At the film’s teaser launch event today, the actor revealed how life has come full circle for him, as his father, had once portrayed Lord Shiva in a film decades ago.

Recalling the fascinating anecdote, Akshay said: “When my father was transferred to Mumbai, we used to visit film shoots and enjoy watching them. This was around 1970. One day, while he was observing a shoot, a man approached him and asked if he would like to act. He was surprised but agreed. My father was 6 feet 1 inch tall, a wrestler, and had served in the army. To his amazement, they dressed him in Lord Shiva’s costume, and he ended up portraying Shiv Ji. Though it was just a brief role of 5-10 seconds, he played Lord Shiva. Today, I feel incredibly fortunate that I, his son, have been given the same role.”

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva in Kannappa marks not only a significant milestone in his career but also an emotional tribute to his father’s unexpected moment on screen.Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is an ambitious mythological epic starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. The film brings together a stellar ensemble cast and promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle.

Kannappa promises to be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The teaser will be available to the audiences on March 1st. The film is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 25, 2025.