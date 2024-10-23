Barkha Singh has established herself as a remarkable talent in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her compelling performances and undeniable charisma. She has garnered significant acclaim for her standout roles in popular projects such as Engineering Girls, Maja Ma, and Masaba Masaba 2. Her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters has resonated with viewers, contributing to her growing fanbase.

Barkha Singh has maintained a steady trajectory in her career, burgeoning entertainment space. While her girl next door persona has played a key role in her success, there are times when she feels limited by this image. Acknowledging its importance to her journey, Barkha is now eager to explore more complex, darker roles that push her boundaries and showcase a different side of her talent within the entertainment world.

In a recent interview, the actress reflected on her journey and offered insights into her aspirations, “I have enjoyed doing a lot of rom-coms and a lot of girl next door roles. Now, I’m looking forward to more serious and darker roles. We’ve already made inroads into that.” The actor adds, “My next couple of releases are a big step away from what the audience has seen me doing till now. They have seen me in happier roles. Now they’re going to see me in darker and grungy roles. I am excited about the roles. I personally feel I’m better at that, but it’s just not been tapped into. I’m very excited for the makers to see that side of me. So, I get more such roles (going forward).”

On the professional front, Barkha Singh has announced her forthcoming project titled ‘Lafangey’, which will stream on Amazon MiniTV. In addition to this promising venture, she has an array of intriguing projects lined up for release this year.“My next couple of releases are a big step away from what the audience has seen me doing till now” – Barkha Singh