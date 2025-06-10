Mysore Sandal Soap sales soar to record highs post Tamannaah Bhatia’s on-boarding as brand ambassador

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia joined hands with the iconic heritage brand Mysore Sandal Soap as its brand ambassador, the label has witnessed a remarkable resurgence. Her massive fan base, especially in South India, and her status as a pan-India superstar have brought a wave of aspirational energy to the century-old brand, beautifully merging tradition with contemporary allure.

The results speak volumes: Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) reported its highest-ever monthly turnover in May 2025, clocking in at ₹181.86 crore—a significant leap from the targeted ₹151.82 crore. This marks the highest monthly sales in the brand’s 108-year history.

Much of this surge came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹85 crore), with Karnataka and other regions contributing ₹100 crore. Exports brought in ₹1.81 crore. The figures reflect a 120% achievement against target and a 15% year-on-year growth, showcasing the power of a smart celebrity-brand fit.

With Tamannaah at the forefront, Mysore Sandal Soap has been reintroduced to a new generation, all while reinforcing its emotional connect with loyal consumers. The brand now stands reinvigorated—relevant, radiant, and ready for continued growth.

