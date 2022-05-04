Naam Reh Jaayega to dwell into the long-standing relationship between Lata Mangeshkar and her sworn brothers Kishore Kumar and Mukesh

In the upcoming episode of Naam Reh Jaayega, we will see Lata Mangeshkar’s life journey and her strong relationship with legend Mukesh, singer Kishore Kumar and music director S. D. Burman. The legendary singer shared an unshakeable bond with these three. She referred to singer Mukesh and Kishore Kumar as her Sworn brothers and Mr. S.D Burman played the role of a father figure in her life.

A few generations down from Mukesh, Kishore Kumar, and S.D Burman, the younger generation of these stars Amit Kumar, Rajesh Roshan, and Nitin Mukesh get nostalgic as they share few interesting anecdotes from the past involving Lata Ji. Getting into the elements of the anticipated episode, viewers will get to know how Kishore Kumar and Lata Ji met for the first time, how she tied rakhi to him, and what kept them connected over the years.

Apart from this, the makers have some unseen visuals in store for the audience as wel which will take you on an emotional voyage back in time.

Conceived & Directed by Gajendra Singh, Saibaba Studios, StarPlus’ 8 episode series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, has eighteen of the biggest Indian singers including Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya Majumdar, Sneha Pant, Pyarelal Ji, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha join hands to pay tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar! Each episode airs on star plus at 7 pm, every Sunday.