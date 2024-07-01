Naam: Singer and composer Harshit Chauhan releases a song on heartbreak

Renowned singer and composer Harshit Chauhan has once again captivated audiences with his latest independent release, “Naam”. The track, both sung and composed by Harshit himself, boasts poignant lyrics penned by the talented Sandeep Sharare and the track is brilliantly produced by Karasama Beats.

Having previously collaborated with esteemed artists such as Aditya Narayan, Pratibha Singh Baghel, and Divya Kumar, Harshit continues to push the boundaries of his musical prowess. “Naam” marks the inaugural release from a series of tracks set to debut in the forthcoming months, showcasing Harshit’s distinctive style and unwavering dedication to independent music. Harshit’s collaboration with Sandeep Sharare and Karasama Beats is an honest effort by the trio towards releasing more indie music in the coming months.

Embracing his vision for independent music, Harshit has joined forces with his sister Ruchika Chauhan and brother Yash Chauhan on select tracks, promising a harmonious blend of talent within the Chauhan family.

“Naam” serves as a testament to Harshit Chauhan’s artistic evolution and commitment to crafting soul-stirring melodies that resonate with listeners worldwide. Stay tuned for more musical masterpieces from Harshit in the near future. Speaking about the track Harshit says “Naam” is a song about heartbreak and betrayal that proclaims his love and his sorrow for losing the love of his life. Letting go of her essence, his feelings for her and at last her name . It’s an emotional song that lets you connect with your own heartbreak. Here is a lyrical video of “Naam”.