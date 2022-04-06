Naga Chaitanya, Venkat Prabhu, Srinivasaa Chitturi, Srinivasaa Silver Screens’ bilingual film announced

Naga Chaitanya who scored back to back superhits with Majili, Venky Mama, Love story and Bangarraju is awaiting the release of Thank You will be joining hands with Tamil director Venkat Prabhu for his 22nd film to be made as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil languages. The director who made several novel and content-based movies delivered a blockbuster with his last directorial Maanaadu.

Tollywood’s happening production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen, that has lined up some exciting projects, including Ram’s ongoing film The Warrior and Boyapati Sreenu-Ram next, has announced the new film in the combination of Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu today. Srinivasaa Chitturi will be producing the movie, while Pavan Kumar presents it.

While this yet to be titled film marks Naga Chaitanya’s first Tamil movie, Venkat Prabhu is making his debut in Telugu with this bilingual to be made with rich production values and first-class technical standards.

Talking about the same Venkat Prabhu says, “I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer. The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts.”

An in-form star, blockbuster director and successful production house are joining forces to offer a completely new movie watching experience to the viewers.