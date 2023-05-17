Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios and Qube Cinema launch virtual production stage

Superstar Nagarjuna‘s Annapurna Studios and Qube Cinema have launched the ANR Virtual Production Stage in Hyderabad. This state-of-the-art ICVFX (In-Camera Visual Effects) facility promises to revolutionise the production process for filmmakers. The ANR Virtual Production Stage has been conducting tests since October 2022 and has already been used to shoot multiple movies, ads, and music videos. The ANR Virtual Production Stage is a state-of-the-art facility that allows filmmakers to tell stories without being limited by location or space.

The technology used in the setup is cutting-edge, featuring a high-brightness, curved LED wall spanning 60 ft in width and 20 ft in height, a 2.3 mm dot-pitch, an ultra-high refresh rate, and a wide colour gamut. Top-of-the-line AOTO LED displays, state-of-the-art camera tracking using Stype’s RedSpy, and powerful, custom-built rendering systems using Unreal Engine allow for real-time rendering of complex photo-realistic virtual locations. Filmmakers can now seamlessly blend real and virtual elements and shoot scenes in various locations worldwide without the need to physically relocate. They also have the ability to manipulate weather and lighting to their liking, giving them greater creative control.

Nagarjuna Akkineni of Annapurna Studios said, “The successful launch of the ANR Virtual Production Stage is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to our clients. Our strengths and experience in making movies and running studios, in tandem with Qube’s technical knowledge, make this a great collaboration. Virtual production enables the creative mind to imagine without limit and then create it.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Annapurna Studios to bring this innovative technology to filmmakers in India and around the world. This is the start of a new era in content production, and we are committed to creating an ecosystem that allows filmmakers to work in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner. Virtual production is the next big paradigm shift in content production, and we are thrilled to be leading this transformation,” added Jayendra Panchapakesan, Co-founder of Qube Cinema.