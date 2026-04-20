Nagma Mirajkar, Irshad Kamil, Pushkar Jog and Rupali Suri come together for filmmaker Sunil Kothari’s NexGen Leadership Awards

It was an evening filled with warmth, applause and genuine celebration as Nagma Mirajkar, Irshad Kamil, Pushkar Jog, Rupali Suri and Varinder Chawla came together for Indian businessman, philanthropist and now filmmaker Sunil Kothari’s NexGen Leadership Awards. The event brought together artists, creators and technicians from across the industry, recognising not just success, but the journeys and hard work behind it.

Adding to the highlights of the evening, producer Sunil Kothari also unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Avyaan during the ceremony, giving attendees an exciting first glimpse into his next cinematic venture.

The night honoured a diverse mix of talent. Sunil Kothari was presented with the Legacy Excellence Award, while Pushkar Jog was recognised for his Outstanding Performance in Human Cocaine. Lyricist Irshad Kamil received the Best Lyrics honour for Saiyaara, and Nagma Mirajkar was named Trendsetter of the Year. Eshika Dey won Breakthrough Performer of the Year (OTT & Films), while Vinod Sam Peter was awarded Visionary Director for Puglya.

Among others, Anusmriti Sarkar was honoured as The Most Promising Actress, Nibedita Basu received The Content Disruptor Award, Krishna Gautam won Best Performance in a Music Video, and Nabil Parkar was named Fresh Face of the Year. Varinder Chawla was celebrated as Bollywood’s Lens Legend, Nilesh Choudhari received Outstanding Art Director for Dhurandhar, and Rupali Suri was awarded Dynamic Talent of the Year (Films & OTT). Rajesh Kumar, a digital marketer and photographer, was also in attendance at the event.

Speaking at the event, Sunil Kothari shared, “This platform is very close to my heart. It’s not just about awards, it’s about recognising people who quietly build this industry every day. Whether they are in front of the camera or behind it, their passion deserves to be celebrated.”

With heartfelt moments, candid conversations and well-earned recognition, the NexGen Leadership Awards stood as a reminder that the industry thrives on both legacy and fresh energy.