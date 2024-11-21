Nain Matakka from Baby John by Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee to release on November 25

The buzz surrounding Baby John has been electrifying ever since the first announcement and teaser, and now the excitement intensifies as the makers are all set to unveil the first song – “Nain Matakka” – releasing on 25th November, 2024.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, ‘Nain Matakka’ promises to be the ultimate dance anthem. It’s the first time these two global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee have collaborated for the song in the film which is penned by Irshad Kamil and the music is by S. Thaman.

‘Nain Matakka’ track is a foot-tapping, peppy number that showcases the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The magic of Diljit’s voice combined with an electrifying beat, is sure to elevate this song to instant hit status! Dhee too adds her magic like no another. She is one of the most streamed Australian singer and composer.

The film’s teaser has already given us a glimpse of the gripping action and high-octane entertainment awaiting audiences, and the music will only add to the excitement.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and marking the highly anticipated Hindi debut of Keerthy Suresh, Baby John is a true blockbuster in the making.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios and releases on 25th December 2024.