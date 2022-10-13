Nain Ronde Rehnde: Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music to release a love song by Ahen Vaatish

Jackky Bhagnani with his Jjust Music is constantly giving us some really amazing music to add to our playlist. While spreading their love for music, they are coming up with yet another soulful melody, ‘Nain Ronde Rehnde’ from a talented artist Ahen Vaatish.

Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music has been coming up with a lot of music tracks from different genres from the real and unheard talents whose expertise enters directly into our hearts. Having given some really amazing songs, they are here with an announcement poster of their upcoming soulful melody ‘Nain Ronde Rehnde’ by Ahen Vaatish. As the poster signifies the song will tickle our heartstrings with its captivating composition and it has left us excited for the release of the song. ‘Nain Ronde Rehnde’ is a Punjabi song that will be released on 18th October across the nation. While sharing the poster on their social media handle, Jjust Music posted –

Moreover, the story of ‘Nain Ronde Rehnde’ will portray a heart-touching tale of the beauty of love and how sacrifice is one form of love.

Meanwhile, Jjust Music made it to the headlines for it’s first PAN India music video Mashooka starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet Singh. The song turned out to be a huge success and was received well by the audience.