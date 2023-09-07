Naina Chhalke: Mehboob writes poetic verses for new single composed by Ishwar Kumar and sung by Kunal Ganjawala

Lyricist Mehboob collaborates with popular playback singer Kunal Ganjawala and music composer Ishwar Kumar for their single “Naina Chhalke”. It’s also intriguing that this collaboration reunites Kunal Ganjawala and Mehboob after a long time, which will likely bring back memories for their fans. Mehboob sir and Kunal sir previously had also collaborated for this popular jingle called School Chale Hum which was for the Govt of India for Sakshartha Mission and had Late. Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. The mention of a beautiful music video shot exclusively in Mumbai featuring Suhrud Wardekar & Sakshi Mhadolkar, along with choreography by Jeet Singh, suggests that the visual aspect of the song is also something special.

The fact that the music video is produced by Mehboob’s own production house, Whissspering Heart Productions, indicates his commitment to the project. It’s great to hear that “Naina Chhalke” is available on various streaming platforms and Big Ivo YouTube channel, making it accessible to a wide audience.

Speaking about the song Mehboob says “Naina Chhalke is both a love song as well as a sad song. Tears flow in happiness and in sadness also. I have known Kunal for a very long time now. He is like a younger brother to me. We have a heart-to-heart connection. As soon as the song was composed both the composer and I thought of Kunal’s name for this song as his voice would give a different approach to this song which it did eventually.

Speaking about the song Kunal Ganjalawala says ” This beautiful song Naina Chhalke is definitely a one of a kind melody which is very melodic & full of emotions & Mehboob bhai has written this in Purbi so that makes it very special and rare .. it def required me to dig deep within to interpret this song”.

Music composer Ishwar Kumar says “Naina Chhalke, where legendary lyricist Mehboob words meet Kunal Ganjawala’s captivating voice in my composition. This song takes you on a musical journey blending traditional folk, classical, and pop, while staying true to Indian roots. It’s a fusion of old and new, celebrating our culture with a modern twist.