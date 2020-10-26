Naina Singh proves she is a no-nonsense person as she hits back at Shardul Pandit for ‘Godi’ comment

Actress Naina Singh became the latest talk of the town with her fresh entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actress who’s popular for her role as Rhea in the hit television show, Kum Kum Bhagya is known for her strong-headed nature and her high level of confidence. But sparks flew when wildcard contestant Shardul Pandit made an indecent comment about Naina.

After host Salman Khan introduced Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik to Shardul, Shardul said “Inko toh me ek show me mila hu; Naina ko. Godi me bhi baiti hai ye mere us show me.” (I met her on a show. She’d sit on my lap in the show). Naina was then quick to hit back at Shardul saying, “Use ‘godi’ nahi kehte hai. Use kehte hai saath me hosting karna. Apne shabdo me dhyaan dijiye.” (You don’t call it sitting in the lap. It’s called hosting together. Mind your words)

Then giving it a flirty-funny twist, Shardul said, “Mere dhyaan aap pe tha toh me kaise apne shabdo me dhyaan deta?” (I was focusing on you, how can I focus on my words). Avoiding further entanglement with Naina, Shardul shifted the conversation to Kavita who was seated beside Naina.

Well, it surely goes to show that Naina is a no-nonsense person, and won’t accept disrespect in any form. Just as she told Salman Khan at the beginning of the episode that her mother advised her to speak up and fight for herself whenever and wherever the need be. Naina’s fans are super excited to see their favorite on the show.