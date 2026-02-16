Naira Shah garners love for Alfaaz, set for another Opul music release

Actress Naira Shah is receiving immense appreciation for her performance in Opul Music’s Valentine’s special track Alfaaz, composed and sung by Sharry Shayar. The romantic music video has struck a chord with audiences, with Naira’s expressive screen presence and emotional depth becoming a major highlights of the song. Riding on the great response, she is all set to feature in another upcoming music video with Opul Music, scheduled to release next month.

Expressing her gratitude, Naira shared, “The love for ‘Alfaaz’ has truly been overwhelming. Music videos allow you to connect directly with the audience’s emotions, and this one is very close to my heart. I’m excited for the next project with Opul Music — it’s going to be something special.”

On the film front, Naira, who has worked with director Priyadarshan in Hungama 2 and her last film Jai Shree Ram, the official documentary for Ram Mandir, will be collaborating with the veteran filmmaker for Haiwaan starring Akshay Kumar and Sailf Ali Khan. Her vertical series Jee le Zara, released on 14th February.