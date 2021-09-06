Nakaab trailer: MX Player’s new show offers death, scandal, and undiscovered secrets

There’s a strange curiosity that we all are guilty of, when it comes to the lives of our favorite celebrities. We see and read so much about them and we’re so familiar with the intimate details of their lives that it does feel like we know them personally. But is everything we see true? Or is it only what we want to see? Following the complexities of a high-profile death of an Indian television actress, MX Player brings to you an MX Exclusive Series – Nakaab that sees death, scandal and undiscovered secrets unravel in a gripping narrative.

All episodes of this investigative thriller go live on 15th September and will see the sizzling Mallika Sherawat appear on screen after nearly 2 years alongside the vivacious Esha Gupta and the handsome Gautam Rode. Directed by Soumik Sen, this search unleashes the masks of multiple suspects in an industry that is said to have many faces and promises action, intrigue, and tons of drama.

Speaking about her character, Mallika Sherawat said, “This series investigates the hidden nuances of a glamorous industry. I play Zohra who is an inspiring single woman at the apex of the media industry, but her character is mysterious. It’s the kind of part I have never explored before and honestly, I feel it’s the role of a lifetime. Nakaab has crime, drama, secrets, scandals and is a complete entertainer. However, it was the fantastic mysteriously layered character written by Soumik that made me immediately take up the part.”

Playing the role of Sub Inspector Aditi Amre, Esha Gupta said, “What pulled me towards playing this character is that it has immense depth. Investigative dramas or thrillers have been a personal favorite for me, and I found the backdrop of this story really interesting.”

The show sees Aditi Amre (Esha Gupta) get assigned to a high-profile death case of a prime-time television actress Vibha Dutta (Ankita Chakrobarty) who was very close to television czarina Zohra Mehra (Mallika Sherawat). Aditi’s monotonous life turns upside down when she starts unfolding intricate details about the case. As Aditi embarks on this journey with her senior, Pawan Bisht (Gautam Rode), she discovers a part of her own personality that she never knew existed within her. They say some secrets are best kept hidden, but will they be able to unmask the true faces behind this or will she give in to the powerful forces at play? Is Vibha’s death an accident, suicide, or murder?