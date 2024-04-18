Nalini Negi and Ishita Ganguly set to star in halloween horror short film Happy Ending

Actresses Nalini Negi and Ishita Ganguly are set to star in the upcoming horror short film “Happy Ending,” directed by Anil Bajpai. The film will be available to stream soon on Jio Cinema.

“Happy Ending” is billed as an 11-minute Halloween treat, penned by acclaimed screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh. Shiekh is known for his work on popular Bollywood films like “Om Shanti Om,” “Ra.One,” “Billu,” and “Rangrezz.”

Negi, who has appeared in projects like “Laut Aao Trisha” and “Laal Ishq,” and Ganguly, recognized for her role as Naagin in “Maitree,” will bring their talents to this spooky short.

Speaking about the film, director Bajpai promises a unique experience. “Happy Ending is a Halloween horror with a twisted ending,” he reveals. “We’re aiming to move beyond cliches and deliver content that resonates with genre fans.”

Bajpai also expresses his belief in the enduring appeal of horror: “The horror genre has immense potential in India, but it remains largely unexplored. Hollywood horror films, like the non-mainstream hit ‘Don’t Breathe’ which grossed over $2 million at the Indian box office, demonstrate this potential. However, to truly connect with our target audience – primarily viewers between 18 and 35 – we need to incorporate modern themes that reflect their global exposure to horror content.”

Produced by Contentment Films and Twenty First Century Motion Arts Pvt Ltd, “Happy Ending” will be distributed by Kara Studios.