Namah Pictures’ Anandi Gopal wins two National Film Awards

With the promise to deliver riveting content, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures has always enthralled the audience with entertaining yet hard-hitting stories that leave an impact. The house of content is being rewarded for yet another feat such as this.

Winning two much-coveted National Film Awards for Best Film on Other Social Issues and Best Production Design, their internationally-recognised story of Anandi Gopal has unanimously won the hearts of critics. The extraordinary tale of Anandi Gopal traces the journey of India’s first lady doctor and the man behind her. With this movie, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora not only proved their mettle in the art of production, but also skilfully displayed their ability to break through the language barrier.

Speaking about the win, Shareen Mantri Kedia said, “We are ecstatic to receive two National Film awards for Anandi Gopal. The response we have received on Anandi Gopal from across the globe is overwhelming and we glad we gave space for a story like hers to be heard and seen. Thank you for all the love we continue to receive on the film.”

Director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans said, “I am thrilled that Anandi Gopal won two National Film Awards. We put in a lot into the movie and are so happy that Anandi’s story is winning hearts of the critics and audience alike across the world! We are grateful for all your love.”

Currently, Namah Pictures is on a roll with back-to-back projects lined up. With the shooting of the Yami Gautam starrer LOST being wrapped up in August, they also have an upcoming film slated with Kartik Aryan in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Soon, they will be adapting India’s legendary bandit queen Phoolan Devi’s story into a biopic. Looks like 2022 is going to be a busy year for Namah Pictures!