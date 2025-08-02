“Nana is not just a historical figure” – Sanjay Mishra

Acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra is all set to step into the formidable shoes of Nana Phadnavis in a powerful new Hindi staging of Ghasiram Kotwal, the iconic political play by Vijay Tendulkar, adapted by Vasant Dev. This fresh and unflinching reimagining is directed by Abhijit Panse and Bhalachandra Kubal, and produced by Aakankssha Omkaar Maali and Anita Palande.

Blending the vibrancy of traditional Marathi folk theatre with a sharp, modern lens, Ghasiram Kotwal reclaims its place as one of India’s most hard-hitting commentaries on power, corruption, and systemic exploitation. Set in 18th-century Pune under the rule of the Peshwas, the play revolves around the rise and fall of a man who trades everything including his own daughter in a quest for authority, only to be consumed by the very forces he empowers.

Speaking about his role, Sanjay Mishra said, “Nana is not just a historical figure, he’s an idea. This play holds a mirror to our times. For me, stepping into this role is not just acting, it’s a confrontation with our political truths.”

Actor Santosh Juvekar, who plays the titular character of Ghasiram, adds, “Portraying Ghasiram is like walking a tightrope. He’s a victim, a manipulator, and a tragic figure. It’s a character soaked in pain, power, and poetry. I’m thrilled to bring him alive on stage.”

Talented Actress Urmila Kanetkar, playing Gulabi, shares, “Gulabi is not just a Lavani dancer, she’s the soul of this story. Through music and movement, she speaks volumes about a woman’s place in a world ruled by men. This is one of my most emotionally layered roles.”

Choreographed by the award-winning Phulwa Khamkar, the 2025 staging retains the raw poetry and musicality of the original while introducing dynamic, visceral performances that reflect today’s socio-political climate. The play remains eerily relevant in its exploration of moral decay, authoritarianism, and the commodification of women.

The Hindi play Ghasiram Kotwal is set to premiere on August 14.