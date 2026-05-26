Nandini Thakur portrays the negative lead in Homeless Husband on KUKUtv

Actress Nandini Thakur is grabbing attention for her intense and emotionally layered performance in the already released KUKUtv series Homeless Husband. Known for her graceful screen presence and relatable characters, Nandini has surprised audiences by stepping into a strong negative lead role — and viewers can’t stop talking about it.

In Homeless Husband, Nandini brings depth, attitude, and emotional conflict to her character, making her far more than just a typical antagonist. Her expressions, commanding dialogue delivery, and powerful screen presence consistently hold attention in every frame, becoming one of the standout highlights of the series streaming on KUKUtv.

The actress, who has steadily built a loyal audience with her performances across digital and television platforms, is now being praised for taking a bold creative risk. Fans on social media are especially applauding the way she balances aggression with vulnerability, giving the character a very human touch.

Speaking about her role, Nandini Thakur shared, “Playing a negative lead was both challenging and exciting for me. I wanted the audience to feel the emotions behind every action of the character. Roles like these push an actor beyond comfort zones, and that’s where real growth happens.”

Her performance in Homeless Husband marks another important step in her evolving acting journey. Industry watchers believe this role could become a turning point for the actress, showcasing her ability to move beyond conventional characters and take on emotionally demanding performances.

With audiences increasingly appreciating layered female characters, Nandini Thakur’s impactful portrayal proves that a strong performance can leave a lasting impression — even when the character stands on the darker side of the story.