Nargis Fakhri begins 2023 on a musical note with the release of Pyaase

Nargis Fakhri starts 2023 strong with her new music video titled ‘Pyaase’. The actress stole the show with her dance moves. Fans can’t stop praising her beauty & moves. The actress made headlines in 2022 for her music video ‘Faayah Faayah’.

The actress also shared the big reveal on her social media with the caption,’Tune in now to get hooked. It was a blast shooting this one with @iambohemia and @preetinderofficial.’

Sharing her experience while shooting the music video she said,’The experience was glamorous, fun & a memorable one. I’m so excited to see fans double tapping our effors on all social media platforms. I was waiting eagerly to share this ‘Pyaase’ with everyone.’

Looking like a dream, the actress is getting positive responses from fans. Her looks in the music video are making everyone drool. Fans are showering love on the actress for her mesmerizing appearance.

One user said, ‘You are really beautiful.’

Another user commented, ‘I have a crush on you.’

Pyaase is sung by Bohemia & preetinder, Music by Rajat Nagpal and lyrics are written by Param. Her fans are looking forward to see what’s next in store by the actress in 2023.