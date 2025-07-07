Narivetta makes digital debut on Sony LIV on July 11

After a critically acclaimed theatrical run, the hard-hitting Malayalam action-drama Narivetta is all set for its digital premiere on Sony LIV from 11th July. Directed by Anuraj Manohar and produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan under India Cinema Company banner, Narivetta stars Tovino Thomas in one of his most intense and powerful roles to date.

The film follows the gripping journey of Varghese, a principled young man whose sense of duty is tested when he is assigned to Wayanad amidst mounting tension. There, Adivasi communities are engaged in a desperate protest over the State’s delay in allotting them land. What begins as a routine posting soon spirals into a series of devastating events that forever alter Varghese’s worldview and his life.

Tovino Thomas said, “Narivetta is one of the most intense and emotionally layered films I’ve been part of. It’s not just a story, it’s a reflection of struggles, resistance, and the fight for dignity. I’m grateful for the overwhelming response it received in theatres, and now I’m truly excited that it’s coming to Sony LIV. This digital release gives more people the chance to experience Varghese’s journey and the powerful message the film carries. It’s a story that needs to be seen, felt, and discussed.”

Alongside Tovino Thomas, the film features stellar performances from Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, Pranav Teophine amongst others. With N M Badusha as the executive producer and music from Jakes Bejoy, Narivetta masterfully blends social realism with cinematic intensity, making it a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking, character-driven drama.