Naseeruddin Shah joins the cast of Indian immigrant drama Minimum

Platoon One Films’, the boutique film studio known for producing new-age content driven cinema, has wrapped up the shoot of its next home production, Minimum. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has joined the cast in a special role. The international drama is helmed by writer-actor Rumana Molla in her directorial debut, and also stars Saba Azad (Rocket Boys, Feels Like Ishq), Geetanjali Kulkarni (Gullak, Chaitanya Tamhane’s Venice winner Court) and Namit Das (A Suitable Boy, Aarya, Mafia) with Rumana herself playing one of the lead roles.

Set in Belgium, the film deals with transactional marriage and migration with love, affection and friendship at the core. Brought up in Belgium herself, Rumana has appeared in many Hindi feature films including the Naseeruddin Shah starrer Irada, which went on to win two National Awards in 2017. On being reunited with her veteran co-star, Rumana says, “This film has been a labour of love and I can definitely say that all the turmoil was worth it. And shooting with Naseer sir was truly a dream come true. I never thought I would get to act with him again, let alone direct him. I feel unbelievably fortunate. His kindness and his generosity are unparalleled. He truly is the greatest.”

Produced by Shiladitya Bora and Radhika Lavu, the film was shot on location in Belgium as well as Serbia and India. Bora, who recently released his first solo production Aye Zindagi starring 3-time National Award winning actress Revathy, Satyajeet Dubey to heart-warming reviews, is thrilled about how the film has shaped up.

He says, “Minimum is a beautiful, emotional story and we’re so happy to wrap up the shoot. A talented cast and crew can take a good story several notches higher, and we got lucky with not just a phenomenal cast but a great crew as well, with 4 ex-Berlinale Talents on the team. And now with Naseer Sir joining the film in a special role, the film is really coming together beautifully and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences next year!”

Radhika Lavu adds, “Minimum has been a special film, in terms of the creative talent and passionate artistes involved in bringing this deeply explorative tale to life. We are absolutely honoured to have Naseer Sahab in a special role in Minimum, to elevate the artistic essence of the film even further. An absolute powerhouse of acting, it was a pleasure witnessing his brilliance unfold as he added his brand of magic to the film.”

The film is produced by Platoon One Films and Ellanar Films and will aim for an early 2023 release.