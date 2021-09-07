Natasha Bharadwaj was signed for her role in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 in just a day

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will narrate the events of the attacks in Mumbai that happened back in 2008. While a lot has been said already, the upcoming series by Nikkhil Advani will narrate the tale of the frontline workers, and playing a pivotal role in the series is actress Natasha Bharadwaj.

The winner of India’s Next Superstars and last seen in Pawan and Pooja, Natasha has convinced fans that she is here to stay and continues to impress everyone with both her acting and her personality. While she is looking forward to doing quality work, how she bagged Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and how she broke the news to her mother is absolutely overwhelming.

Natasha, who plays a resident doctor in the show, went on to reveal, ”I had auditioned for Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and when I was told the part, I knew that I want to do this because as an actor, I am greedy and this was a role that I did not want to let go. It was a really interesting character that had weight”

Interestingly, Natasha almost assumed that she hasn’t got the part and will have to wait some more until she finds the right thing. However, it turned out to be her calling after all as she bagged the role and signed the show in just a day after getting the call.

Natasha adds, ”So after I was shortlisted, I waited for almost a month and as I did not hear from them I thought I am not getting the part. Then one day, while I was driving, I got a call about the confirmation, and as soon as I reached home, I asked my mother to give me her lab coat and stethoscope and that’s how I broke the news to her because she knew that I had auditioned for this role. It was heartwarming and overwhelming for both of us.”

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will release on September 9 and stream on Prime Video.