‘National Award winner for a reason’: Netizens shower praise on Keerthy Suresh for her performance in Akka

National Award winner Keerthy Suresh has once again reminded audiences why she is regarded as one of the finest performers in Indian cinema. With her latest series, Akka, the actress has left netizens impressed with her powerful portrayal of Bhavani. From her commanding screen presence and intense expressions to the conviction with which she gets into the skin of her character, Keerthy has truly owned every frame. Her transformation from Dorothy to Bhavani has also caught everyone’s attention, with audiences applauding her versatility and dedication to bringing such a layered character to life.

Following the release, social media has been buzzing with appreciation for Keerthy’s performance, with netizens sharing their reactions and highlighting the impact she has made as Bhavani. One user wrote, “The way bhawani slits his throat!!! that damn aura is unmatched!🔥🔥” while another said, “Just watched #Akka and OMGGG Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani is a whole different level 🔥 WHAT A PERFORMANCE!!” Another commented, “National Award winner for a reason!! #Keerthy has absolutely owned every frame in Akka… That screen presence is INSANEEE🔥🔥” A third user shared, “From Dorothy to Bhavani the transformation is damn crazyyy. Keerthy really knows how to surprise every single time!” Another tweet read, “The way #KeerthySuresh carries Bhavani with so much intensity and attitude?? GIRLLL ATE THIS ROLE UP 🔥 #Akka”

Several users also spoke about the intensity and conviction she brings to the character. One netizen wrote, “This is why National Award-winning actors stand apart!! #KeerthySuresh brings so much depth strength and fire to #Bhavani in akka and also loved the way she has balanced the soft side also !!” Another added, “Bhavani is not an easy character to pull off but #KeerthySuresh makes it look so effortless. What a phenomenal actress! #Akka” A user also highlighted the on-screen dynamic, saying, “OKAY BUT #KeerthySuresh AND Radhika Apte together?? So much drama so much tension! #Akka was such an experience! A must watch for alll” Another fan remarked, “Every time I think #KeerthySuresh can’t surprise me anymore, she comes back with something like #Akka. Her versatility needs to be studied fr!!” One more reaction read, “The way #KeerthySuresh gets into bhawanis skin is absolutely crazyy. You don’t just watch her, you feel the intensity of her character. #Akka” Summing up the appreciation, a netizen shared, “#Akka proves once again why #KeerthySuresh is one of the finest performers we have. Such a powerful performance, absolutely loved watching her!”

This is why National Award-winning actors stand apart!! #KeerthySuresh brings so much depth strength and fire to #Bhavani in akka and also loved the way she has balanced the soft side also !! — zoya (@zoyavxsg) October 30, 2026

https://twitter.com/tuhin_461/status/2116094764030525473

Just watched #Akka and OMGGG Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani is a whole different level 🔥 WHAT A PERFORMANCE!! — Shambhvi (@Shambhvien) October 30, 2026

National Award winner for a reason!! #Keerthy has absolutely owned every frame in Akka… That screen presence is INSANEEE🔥🔥 — Arshi (@Arshilsi) October 30, 2026

From Dorothy to Bhavani the transformation is damn crazyyy. Keerthy really knows how to surprise every single time! — Sachi (@Sachisk4u) October 30, 2026

The way #KeerthySuresh gets into bhawanis skin is absolutely crazyy. You don't just watch her, you feel the intensity of her character. #Akka — Trishali (@Trishalimi) October 30, 2026

Just finished watching #Akka and I'm still thinking about #KeerthySuresh's performance…the expressions.. the aura, THE INTENSITY!! — Aakriti (@Aakritirix) October 30, 2026

Every time I think #KeerthySuresh can't surprise me anymore, she comes back with something like #Akka. Her versatility needs to be studied fr!! — Aruhi (@Aruhiwc) October 30, 2026

Bhavani is not an easy character to pull off but #KeerthySuresh makes it look so effortless. What a phenomenal actress! #Akka — Tanya (@Tanya3gn) October 30, 2026

OKAY BUT #KeerthySuresh AND Radhika Apte together?? So much drama so much tension! #Akka was such an experience! A must watch for alll — Vanshika (@Vanshikawd) October 30, 2026

The way #KeerthySuresh gets into bhawanis skin is absolutely crazyy. You don't just watch her, you feel the intensity of her character. #Akka — Trishali (@Trishalimi) October 30, 2026