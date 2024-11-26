National Award-Winning director Onir’s We Are Faheem & Karun to premiere at Jagran Film Festival featuring Mir Tawseef

After a successful debut at the Dharamshala International Film Festival, We Are Faheem & Karun, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Onir, is set to captivate audiences at the Jagran Film Festival. The film features Kashmiri actor Mir Tawseef in his breakthrough lead role as Faheem, marking an important milestone in his journey from Srinagar to the spotlight of Indian cinema.

Set against the breathtaking yet poignant backdrop of Kashmir, We Are Faheem & Karun unravels the story of a young college student grappling with questions of identity, belonging, and resilience in a region fraught with complexities.

Mir Tawseef, originally from Srinagar, began his career in Delhi as a model, collaborating with top brands like Parle, Hilton, and Raymonds, and walking for renowned designers such as Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra. His life took a transformative turn when he auditioned for Onir’s film, paving the way for his shift to Mumbai and his immersion into Faheem’s world.

Tawseef, reflecting on the experience, shared: “Working with Onir sir has been an extraordinary journey. Bringing Faheem to life allowed me to reconnect with my Kashmiri roots and represent my homeland through a heartfelt narrative. I hope audiences resonate with the character and the story as much as I did.”

To prepare for the role, Tawseef also assisted Onir on other projects, including Pine Cone and My Melbourne, gaining invaluable experience that enriched his portrayal of Faheem.

With its premiere at the Jagran Film Festival, We Are Faheem & Karun continues its journey of touching hearts and shining a spotlight on authentic Kashmiri voices. As Onir and Tawseef celebrate this milestone, the film not only cements Tawseef’s place in Indian cinema but also amplifies the voice of Kashmir on an international stage.