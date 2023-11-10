National Award winning director Soumendra Padhi’s Farrey selected to premiere at 54th IFFI in Goa

This month, the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to unfold its cinematic extravaganza in the vibrant land of Goa. Among the carefully curated selection, the Indian Panorama has revealed the inclusion of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films that will grace the festival’s screens from November 20 to November 28. One notable entry in the lineup is “Farrey,” a film that promises to enthrall audiences with its captivating storyline.

Directed by the visionary Soumendra Padhi and penned by Abhishek Yadav and Padhi, “Farrey” delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, becomes unwittingly entangled in a high-stakes cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers. Starring the talented Alizeh, “Farrey” is poised to leave a lasting impression at IFFI. The festival, known for celebrating the best in global cinema, will provide a fitting stage for the film’s premiere, offering audiences a glimpse into the intricate narrative and stellar performances that define “Farrey.”

It is a matter of great honour for “Farrey” to be screened at the 54th IFFI, as it will be screeened alongside Kantara, Shershah, Sirf Ek Banda – the finest films of recent times, amongst other international gems. The festival provides a unique platform to showcase our film alongside an array of compelling stories from across the world.

Speaking about the film, The national award winning Director Soumendra Padhi says ‘Farrey’ is a reflection of the intricacies between ambition and morality. We’ve woven a narrative that challenges perceptions and unravels the consequences of choices made in pursuit of success. “Farrey” also holds a special place as it marks the start of Alizeh’s cinematic journey, making the IFFI experience even more memorable for her. I hope it resonates with the audience, sparking conversations and leaving a mark on viewers.”

Superstar Salman Khan says, “IFFI is a very prestigious event and am happy that Farrey is being screened at it. I have some fond memories of IFFI over the years and with Farrey making it to the esteemed panel it feels like a full circle. I wish the entire team of Farrey the very best and hope the audience enjoys the film.”

As the 54th IFFI transforms Goa into a cinematic haven, “Farrey” stands ready to make its mark, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in a tale that explores the thin line between ambition and ethical choices.

Farrey is directed by national award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit B Roy, and Juhi Babbar Soni in pivotal roles. The high-school thriller drama is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Sunir Kheterpal , Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nikhil Namit. Farrey releases in theatres on 24th November 2023.