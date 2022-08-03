National Award-winning director- writer Kamlesh K Mishra opens up on challenges of writing a film based on menstruation

Director of National Award-winning documentary ‘Madhubani: The Station of Colours’ Kamlesh K Mishra who has also written the screenplay of film Masoom Sawaal talks about bringing the awareness with innocence and answering the stigma around menstruation through the film.

Upcoming “Masoom Sawaal,” which is said to be about menstruation and the shame associated with it and it stars actors Nitanshi Goyal, Ekavali Khanna, Shishir Sharma, Madhu Sachdeva, Rohit Tiwari Brinda Trivedi, Ramji Bali, Shashie Vermaa and other. The movie, which will be released in theatres on August 5 and is directed by Santosh Upadhyay and produced by Ranjana Upadhyay of Nakshatra 27 Productions.

Talking about the whole idea of this film he says,”When director Santosh ji brought this subject, I saw a spark in it because we haven’t seen a film from the perspective of a teenage girl going through all the situation for the first time during menstruation. Its about how she realizes that people have created so many rules and myth towards it. So I wanted to bring it through her vision and situation she deals with.”

Talking about the challenges of writing on this subject he tells,”It was a challenging subject for me as I wanted to keep the innocence of the girl alive and at the same time create a whole film canvas of dealing and answering these questions of ancient taboos. Also, it was important to deal with the rituals with scientific approach and in a sofisticated manner without hurting any sentiments and just showing the curiosity of a young girl questioning all these.Through all these, I was able to developed the screenplay full of emotions, innocence and at the same time raising a question to the society. All the actors have fully done justice to the characters I have written.”

Lastly he adds,”I’m always attracted towards female centric issues. In 2006 I came up with slogan of Beti Bachao and it became a nation wide thing. Similarly, I created this film with one such intention and I feel it’s a milestone film in creating that awareness.”