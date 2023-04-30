National Award-winning filmmaker Kamlesh K Mishra’s debut feature film Azamgarh is based on true terrorism incidents

Director- writer Kamlesh K Mishra best known for National Award-winning documentary ‘Madhubani: The Station of Colours’ and Delhi Riots… A tale of burn & blame now comes up with his debut feature film Azamgarh which based on some real incidents of terrorism set to release on 28th April on Mask TV. It features Anuj Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Amita Walia and other talented actors

Talking about the film Kamlesh shares,”Azamgarh is my first debut feature film, both written and directed by me. The storyline of the 90-minute film is from the year 2001 to 2008 when India, America and Europe were shaken by big terror attacks. Azamgarh is the centre point of this film because there were many terrorist connections to this place which were revealed during investigations and even such allegations were made. Though the movie is based on terrorism but its a very emotional story of a family who is strangled in such terrorist events. The film is not focusing much on bomb blast and attacks but it’s more emphasized on emotional bonding.”

Talking about how the whole idea shaped up he tells,”In 2001, when 9/11 took place in America after that many countries where facing such terror attacks including our country which were happening repetitively in consecutive years. Also, during the Batla House encounter, some young boys where caught and they hailed from Azamgarh. So this is a real life story of how young boys were brain washed to join terrorists.Since my story was an amalgamation of true incidents, so I had to tale many tough decisions in terms of revealing the identity and other things as well. I assure that the storyline and the narrative is very gripping and it will keep you at the edge of the seat despite not being a thriller or mystery.”

Describing his working experience he states,”Undoubtedly, Pankaj Tripathi is a brilliant actor. He is very easy to work with. Since it was my first film all my actors and team members were very supportive. Debutant actor Anuj Sharma plays a young boy in the film who, despite of his good education, becomes involved in terrorist activities. He has done a fabulous job and portray very well.”

Completed and censored in 2019, Azamgarh could not be released in theatres earlier due to the Covid-19 pandemic