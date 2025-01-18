National Museum of Indian Cinema celebrates 6th anniversary with a day dedicated to children

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), located on Pedder Road, Mumbai, will celebrate its 6th anniversary with a special day dedicated to children. On 19th January, the museum will offer free entry to all children aged 13 and under.

The day will be filled with exciting activities, competitions, and screenings designed to inspire creativity and foster a love for cinema among young minds.

In addition to a guided museum tour for the kids, there will be a creative art session where children can paint their imagination and express how they envision the film museum through their eyes. A screening of the silent film Kaliya Mardan will also take place, accompanied by a unique live orchestra performance by visually impaired artists from Shreerang Charitable Trust, led by Dr. Sumeet Patil.

The winners of the “Paint Your Canvas” session will be felicitated by Aanchal Munjal, a celebrated actress known for her work in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films.

The celebration will conclude with a screening of the heartwarming film Appu Ki Pagdandi, a tale that resonates with young audiences.