National Museum of Indian Cinema celebrates 6th anniversary with a day for young cinephiles

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), marked its 6th anniversary today with a vibrant celebration dedicated to children, offering free entry to cinephiles aged 13 and below.

The day’s activities included a museum tour, the creative competition Paint Your Canvas, where children envisioned their dream film museum, and a screening of the 1919 silent classic Kaliya Mardan, accompanied by a mesmerizing live orchestra by visually impaired artistes from Shreerang Charitable Trust, led by Dr. Sumeet Patil. The event concluded with the screening of the acclaimed children’s film Pappu Ki Pagdandi.

Chief Guest Aanchal Munjal, a celebrated actress who began her career as a child artist, expressed her delight, saying, “It was wonderful to be part of this event that celebrates young creativity. Watching the visually impaired artistes perform with such perfection was inspiring, and I’m grateful to be here today.” Aanchal also presented gifts to the winners of the Paint Your Canvas competition, encouraging their artistic journey.

Ms. Jayita Ghosh, NMIC Manager, remarked, “This anniversary celebrates the legacy of Indian cinema while inspiring younger generations to explore art, creativity, and culture.”

The event also welcomed esteemed dignitaries, including the Consul General of Belarus, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, alongside the Director of the Russian House in Mumbai, making it a truly memorable celebration for all attendees.