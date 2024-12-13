National Museum of Indian Cinema launches Narrowcasters Audio Guide

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), under the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), launched its innovative Narrowcasters Audio Guide today at Gulshan Mahal. This new initiative enhances the visitor experience by providing an immersive, self-guided journey through the history of Indian cinema.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp led by Mr. D. Ramakrishnan, General Manager of NFDC, alongside Chief Guest Mr. Anup Soni, Special Guest Ms. Shruti Prakash, Ms. Christine Sharma, representing Narrowcasters, and Mr. Satyajit Mandle, Deputy General Manager of NMIC. Following the lamp-lighting ceremony, the guests were felicitated by Mr. D Ramakrishnan, and the event was hosted by Ms. Jayita Ghosh, Manager of NMIC.

In his address, Mr. Anup Soni captivated the audience by sharing his profound love for cinema. He spoke about the magic of the medium, its ability to connect people, and the timeless nature of storytelling. He beautifully connected the occasion to the iconic song “100 Saal Pehle Hume Tumse Pyaar Tha, Aur Kal Bhi Rahega,” emphasizing the enduring love for cinema that spans generations.

Ms. Shruti Prakash delighted the audience with her childhood memories of using a Walkman, relating it to the immersive audio guide experience. She expressed her excitement about how this new initiative would enrich visitors’ understanding of Indian cinema.

Mr. D. Ramakrishnan highlighted the significance of the audio guide, stating that it would offer visitors a deeper understanding of the museum’s exhibits, bringing to life the stories and history of Indian cinema. He emphasized that NMIC-NFDC is committed to enhancing visitor engagement through innovative technologies and initiatives like the Narrowcasters Audio Guide.

The event’s highlight was the unveiling of the banner, which officially marked the launch of the Narrowcasters Audio Guide. The unveiling was performed by Mr. Anup Soni, Ms. Shruti Prakash, Mr. D. Ramakrishnan, Mr. Satyajit Mandle, and Ms. Christine Sharma.

The event concluded with a heartfelt thank you message from Ms. Jayita Ghosh, who expressed gratitude to the Narrowcasters team, the NMIC staff, and all contributors who made the initiative a reality. She acknowledged the months of hard work and collaboration behind the project and reiterated NMIC’s commitment to preserving and promoting Indian cinema.

The Narrowcasters Audio Guide is now officially available to visitors, providing an engaging and immersive way to explore NMIC’s exhibits and experience the history of Indian cinema.