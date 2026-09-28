Navjot Ahuja turns a moment from his life into Aankhein

Indie singer-songwriter Navjot Ahuja returns with his latest track, ‘Aankhein’, a deeply personal song inspired by an evening that stayed with him. Over the years, Navjot has carved a space for himself with songwriting rooted in personal experiences and emotions that connect with listeners. With ‘Aankhein’, he continues to draw from the world around him, turning a deeply personal moment into music.

The song captures how love can exist alongside pain, and how you continue to love someone even when certain things about them hurt you.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Navjot Ahuja said, “Aankhein started in the most ordinary way. I had cooked dinner for her, we were sitting on the bed with the frying pan between us, and when I looked into her eyes that night, I saw life and I saw death. That moment became the song. Love makes you feel happiness and sorrow with the same intensity, sometimes deeper than you’ve ever felt before. That’s why the first line of the song is happy and the second is sad, and then the song ends with – ‘Maut dikhi aur dikh gayi zindagi, jab dekhi humne aankhein teri’.”

That thought runs through the track from beginning to end. ‘Aankhein’ explores the contradiction of love – how happiness and pain can exist in the same place, at the same time. It is about loving someone even when certain things about them hurt you, and knowing that the pain doesn’t take away from the love you feel for them.

The intimacy of the song also comes through in these lyrics. “Shaam dhale, chal ghar chale, tere liye hum khana banaaye / Aa ghar chale, baith ke phir, haathon se hum apne khilaaye” speaks about cooking for someone you love as a simple way of showing that you care, finding affection in those little things you do for each other. “Ye zindagi pehli dafa lagi haseen, jab bahaane se mujhe tu chhoone lagi” captures the butterflies that come with being in love – when even the smallest touch can leave you feeling something that is difficult to put into words.

The release comes at a significant point in Navjot’s journey. His previous single ‘Khat’ has crossed 400 million streams, spent seven months in the Top 5, and counting, and inspired over 1.1 million Instagram Reel creations. The song’s extraordinary organic journey has established Navjot as a voice that can turn deeply personal emotions into music that resonates with a much wider audience.

With ‘Aankhein’, Navjot continues to follow the instinct that has always shaped his songwriting – less about chasing numbers and more about making music that feels honest. His approach remains rooted in writing what feels right to him, rather than creating music around expectations. With ‘Aankhein’, Navjot continues to turn deeply personal moments into music, this time exploring how love can exist alongside pain.