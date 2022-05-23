Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets awarded for excellence in cinema

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, profoundly known as the King of versatility is one of the most notable and talented actors in the world. Not only is Nawaz being hailed for his creative intelligence in his own country but is also being awarded on an international forum.

Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui received an award for Excellence in Cinema at the prestigious French Riviera Film Festival from the hands of Two Time Emmy Award Winner American Actor & Producer Vincent De Paul. This is one of the biggest moments in the star’s life as it adds more credibility to his work and has made India proud. This is not the first time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui has brought accolades back home also happens to be the recipient of most international awards in India.

Previously the actor was chosen as one of the delegates to receive awards on the behalf of the nation at the Cannes Film Festival.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is one of the most famous stars who attended the French Riviera Film Festival, was seen sharing warm hugs and smiles with artists around the world. In one of the pictures, Siddiqui can be seen giving side hugs to famous Turkish Actor Cansel Elcin. In another picture, Nawaz is seen to be in the middle of a conversation along with Sex in the city star Gilles Marini, Co Founder of the French Riviera Film Festival Nicole Muj, Screen International’s editor Nigel Daly and multiple Award winning Polish Director Jaroslaw Marszewski.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’ among others.