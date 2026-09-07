Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about Tumbbad 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about his upcoming project Tumbbad 2, sharing a glimpse into what audiences can expect from the much-awaited continuation of the acclaimed first instalment.

During a conversation with Shekhar Suman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about the project he is currently working on and whether the second instalment of Tumbbad would be a continuation of the first film, which went on to achieve immense success and develop a strong cult following.

Confirming his association with the project, the actor said, “Tumbbad, Tumbbad, yes.”

When asked how the second part would be different and whether it would continue the story, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that the story is indeed moving forward. Talking about the project, he said, “Now, its continuation is going forward. It’s a very amazing project.”

The actor further expressed his enthusiasm for the project, adding, “It’s really enjoyable. I can feel proud of that project.”

His comments have added to the anticipation surrounding Tumbbad 2, particularly as the original Tumbbad continues to remain one of the most distinctive films in contemporary Indian cinema. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui describing the upcoming project as “very amazing” and something he can feel proud of, expectations are naturally building around what the continuation has in store.

While details about the storyline and the larger world of Soham Shah’s Tumbbad 2 remain under wraps, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s words offer an exciting glimpse into his experience of working on the project. His confirmation that the continuation is moving forward is sure to spark further curiosity among audiences who have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter.

With the story set to move ahead, Tumbbad 2 is already shaping up to be one of the highly anticipated upcoming projects, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s excitement only adds to the intrigue surrounding the film.