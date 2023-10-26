Nawazuddin Siddiqui to headline a thriller produced by Vinod Bhanushali and directed by Sejal Shah

Nawazuddin Siddiqui teams up with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah for an exciting new thriller set in the 90s. The joint production venture by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables marks a significant collaboration bringing together the best of talent and storytelling.

Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia of Bombay Fables have created award winning movies and series like “Serious Men,” “Decoupled,” and “Asur 2,” and also were creative producers of Delhi crime 2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s association with Sejal Shah dates back to the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated “Serious Men.” Now, Sejal is all set to don the director’s hat and enthrall audiences with a gripping narrative that promises to be a thrilling roller coaster ride.

Producer Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to bringing innovative and engaging narratives to the screen, from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai” that received rave reviews, to the upcoming “Main Atal Hoon,” starring Pankaj Tripathi, which is currently in the post-production stage. Working with a stellar talent like Nawazuddin Siddiqui for this untitled project is yet another feather in their cap.

The screenplay is the brainchild of National Award winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia and the film boasts a talented ensemble cast and is set to transport viewers back to the intriguing era of the 90s, a time of unique stories and unforgettable experiences. The project commenced filming today in Mumbai, with a shoot schedule spanning approximately 40 days.

Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this incredible film produced by Vinod Bhanushali. Sejal Shah’s transition from a prolific producer to director is inspiring, and I am excited to work with her again after ‘Serious Men.’ This film is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions and a memorable journey for both the team and the audience.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali expressed his enthusiasm for the project, “Bhanushali Studios Limited is dedicated to producing content that resonates with the audience. Our collaboration with Sejal Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui has the potential to deliver a spellbinding cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impact.”

Sejal Shah, says, “I’m thrilled to helm this project. Working with a brilliant actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and being supported by Vinod Bhanushali and the entire team makes this an exciting directorial foray.”

The yet-to-be-titled thriller is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah & Bhavesh Mandalia.