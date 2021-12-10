Nayanthara joins hands with renowned dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan to launch The Lip Balm Company

Stepping into the world of beauty retail, southern superstar Nayanthara has joined hands with renowned dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan to launch The Lip Balm Company™️. Poised to be the world’s largest lip balm collection, The Lip Balm Company™️ is a beauty brand backed by solid expertise and science, courtesy, Dr. Rajan.

Offering over hundred lip balms, The Lip Balm Company™️ is a sustainable brand that cares. With gender neutrality becoming increasingly popular, The Lip Balm Company™️ is set to make lip balms for all genders. Nayanthara and Dr. Rajan are looking forward to adding the ‘fun’ in ‘functionality’ by making lip balms a part of everyone’s daily lip care routine.

Speaking about The Lip Balm Company™️, Dr. Renita Rajan said, “What started as a project to treat sensitive lips, and create the perfect lip balm, ended up growing into a standalone product line. Not only are the lip balms able to plump, lift, soften, brighten and smoothen the lips, the interesting neurocosmetics can even give a sense of wellness and generate brain chemicals that can uplift the mood, and enhance lip characteristics. Using a lip balm is an everyday healthy habit, and our lip balms put the fun into an essential daily habit.”

It is this uniqueness that appealed to Nayanthara, who was looking for a product that is beyond usual, for her foray into the cosmetics and personal care product domain.

Launching The Lip Balm Company™️, Nayanthara said, “I believe in a no compromise stance when it comes to my skincare and product usage. The key aspects I always look for in my own personal care products are high performance and safety. These are the same values we have incorporated in The Lip Balm Company™️’s DNA. For me, it was an immediate decision to join hands with Dr. Rajan on this range. Right after I picked up the first TLBC lip balm, I knew I had to do this! We are truly proud of this creative range of lip balms, which is bound to resonate with people who are looking for something extraordinary, just like I do!”

With the high functionality coming in as a result of a dermatologist formulated product, the fun part is the humongous range of products, each with interesting and unique elements. There are product lines dedicated to repairing the lips and plumping them. Product ranges are made from oceanic elements, biodegradable and vegan plant derivatives, and the product itself is cased in recyclable wood. The insulation, keeps the product safe and effective, without adding preservatives, so all the product lines are preservative-free. Similarly, there are no added artificial colours, most products are made of minimally processed natural raw materials, whose original colours are retained. The product ranges called Edhazh and Niram represent pure plant extracts and naturally coloured lip balms, respectively. With over 12 ranges, The Lip Balm Company™️ is expected to drop new variants every week all through the coming year.

The initial launch variants are based on the goodness of Calendula in apple and chocolate flavours belonging to the LIPrepare™️ range. The Lip Balm Company™️ has a unique range of tea based lip balms, called Ooh-Tea!™️, with more exciting rollouts for the New Year at The Lip Balm Company™️.

Available for purchase starting today, The Lip Balm Company™️ has been adequately priced between the range of INR 550 and INR 5000. Not only that, you can also get customised lip balms made as per your preference at a designated cost. With an omnichannel presence, the products from The Lip Balm Company™️ can be bought both, online at www.thelipbalmco.in as well as offline at the CHOSEN®️ Store.