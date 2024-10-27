“Need all your love and blessings as we embark this journey” – Shanaya Kapoor on Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor is stepping into the spotlight with her latest project, shared her excitement and deep connection to her role.

Expressing her enthusiasm, she revealed, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan holds a special place in my heart. It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart – she’s strong, emotional, and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity!

Shanaya also thanked her mentors and collaborators. “I’d like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the director’s guidance. Additionally, she acknowledged her appreciation for the team, saying, “I’m excited about working with dynamic producers like Mansi and Varun Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark this journey.”