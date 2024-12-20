Neha Bhasin wows an audience of over 2000 people at Raipur with her eclectic concert

When it comes to pumping things up with high-octane energy and positive vibes during live concerts, Neha Bhasin is quite literally a pro at it. Well, that was the case this time too during her concert in Raipur where she managed to enthral the crowd with her sparky and zestful performance.

The concert was a perfect blend of drama, dance, and music. What’s inspiring is that Neha also spoke about the importance of mental health after having gone through a very tough year herself. Like always, she’s been bold and upfront about her struggles and that’s why, not just with her music, she managed to win the hearts of her audience with her thoughts and impactful gesture towards spreading awareness around mental health as well. Neha took to her social media handle to share special glimpses of her recent blockbuster concert in Raipur and you will certainly love every bit of it. Check out below –

On the work front, Neha Bhasin is currently enjoying the magnanimous success of her recent release ‘Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai’ and she also has some interesting new song releases planned which are all set to be out January 2025 onwards as her first set of releases for the season. Here’s wishing her good luck for the same. Stay tuned for more updates.