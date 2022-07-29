Neha Chauhan and Anuja Sathe join the cast of SonyLIV’s Maharani 2

Some stories leave an indelible impression on our minds and keep us yearning for more. One such story is SonyLIV’s Maharani, which had the audience on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative. Centred around a female lead who navigates the patriarchal hurdles in society to emerge as a formidable political face, the season finale left viewers pining for more. Putting an end to the audience’s wait, the show is back with an exciting season 2 with Neha Chauhan and Anuja Sathe joining ensemble cast.

Neha Chauhan will be seen playing the role of Kalpana Kaul – a suave and ambitious woman, running her own political consultancy firm called I-ACT. Talking about her role, Neha said, “I have been a big fan of the show since the first season, so it feels great to join such a stellar cast and work with the wonderful Subhash Kapoor Sir. My character will take things up a notch and catalyse plot twists that will unfold this season. I have never done anything like this before and am excited to see the audience’s reaction.”

Stepping into the shoes of a political candidate, Anuja Sathe portrays Kirti Singh, who becomes Bheema Bharti’s (Sohum Shah) confidante. Commenting on her role, she said, “I have always been very lucky when it comes to roles. Keeping the trend alive, the audience will see me in a new avatar in this show. Kirti is totally opposite to how I am in real life, so it was an exciting and fulfilling experience for me as an actor. I had to be convincing while portraying the various shades of my character. The entire cast and crew have been very supportive, and I had a great time working with all of them.”

Maharani 2 is directed by Ravindra Gautam, with Subhash Kapoor and Nandan Singh serving as showrunners and writers of the show. Headlined by Huma Qureshi, the show also features, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Inaamulhaq, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kani Kasturi, Pramod Pathak and Vineet Kumar in prominent roles.

Maharani 2 to stream soon exclusively on SonyLIV!