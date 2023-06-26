Netflix’s reality show Social Currency winner Aakash Mehta speaks about his experience on the show

Aakash Mehta, the only comedian in Netflix’s reality show ‘Social Currency’, has not only just won the show but has also won over hearts with his wit, charm, and emotional intelligence. Speaking about his experience on the show, Aakash shared that it was a life-changing experience for him.

“For me, it was not just about winning the show, but also about the journey I took to get there. I learned so much about myself and the world of influencers. How social media influences people’s lives,” said Aakash.

The show focused on contestants who had a strong presence on social media and were loved by their many followers. The idea was to ascertain who has actual social presence when all of them begin from the scratch.

Aakash’s ability to connect with his audience and stay true to himself was what set him apart from the other contestants, earning him the title of a winner.

“Most of the messages I’ve gotten point out my “authenticity”. I was just trying to be as honestly myself as I could and I feel that’s what made me stand out. My humor and my (lack of) follower counts helped me to never get too ahead of myself.” added Aakash.

Not only is Aakash known for his comedy, but he is also admired for his intelligence and practicality. He has become an inspiration to many, proving that success can be achieved with hard work, determination, and a genuine connection with one’s audience.

Aakash hopes to continue to use his platform to spread positivity and bring laughter to people’s lives. He is also all set to come out with his new special ‘Nasty’ which will be releasing for free on Youtube on the 7th of July.