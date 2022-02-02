Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein all set to return with its second season

Netflix’s recently released series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is winning audience hearts across the world with its genre bending storyline which is a complete entertainment package filled with a twisted tale of love, power and revenge. Fans were left captivated by the noteworthy performances by the ensemble cast, captivating plot and the uplifting soundtrack that kept them engaged throughout the 8 episode series.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has received stellar reviews from critics and audiences, not just in India but all around the world. It has ranked #6 in global Top 10 for TV, and has been on the Top 10 row in 11 countries including Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, and more apart from being consistently featured on the Top 10 row in India.

Our favorites, Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin), Purva (Anchal Singh), Shikha (Shweta Tripathi), Akheraj (Saurabh Shukla) and Golden (Anantvijay Joshi) along with the other characters are set to return to action as fans eagerly wait to find answers to the many plot twists and ‘what if’ moments that season 1 stirred up along the way.

Commenting on the success of season 1, Creator, Producer, Director & Writer, Sidharth Sengupta said, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is a project which is extremely close to my heart and it is truly humbling to see it not only come to life but also being loved by audiences all over the globe. This journey would not have been possible without each and everyone who has worked so hard on this project. I am thankful to have such an enriching working relationship with my co-writers Anahata Menon & Varun Badola who helped carve out the intriguing plot and the multilayered characters. Tahir, Shweta and Anchal along with the ensemble cast who have beautifully brought these amazing characters to screen with such powerful performances and every member working behind the camera without whom this project would not have been possible. I am grateful to have collaborated with Netflix to bring out such an engaging story and it is overwhelming to know that such a vast audience not only in India but also across the world have enjoyed and appreciated the show. We are excited to get working on season 2 of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and bring it for the fans soon.”

Talking about the success of the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are delighted by the love that has been pouring in for our romantic-thriller, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, currently at number 6 in the Top 10 global non-english TV list and featured in the Top 10 row in 11 countries on Netflix, including Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar, and more. The twisted tale has been appreciated by both critics and viewers alike, for its bold theme of subverting the gender dynamics, power play in a relationship and the sharp and refreshing performances of Anchal, Tahir and the effortless Saurabh Shukla who have packed in more than a punch. For everyone who asked, what happens next, we are excited to announce the second season of the genre-bending series with newer plot twists and surprises galore.”