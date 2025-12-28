Netizens applaud Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after Naagin 7 premiere

The much-awaited supernatural show Naagin 7 finally premiered, and fans are already celebrating the performance of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. After the first episode aired, social media was flooded with positive reactions, praising Priyanka for her acting, screen presence, and emotional depth.

Many viewers admitted that they had mixed expectations after the trailer release, but the first episode completely changed their minds. Fans said Priyanka brought her character Purvi to life with innocence, honesty, and grace. Her dialogue delivery, expressions, and body language were widely appreciated, with several users calling her performance “flawless” and “natural.”

Netizens also highlighted how Priyanka handled trolling and criticism with dignity. Fans praised her maturity and calm attitude, saying that choosing silence in a loud and judgmental world takes great strength. Several posts mentioned that her growth since her reality show journey has been inspiring, both personally and professionally.

The actress’s simple, nerdy look in the show also won hearts. Viewers felt that it suited her character perfectly and added to the authenticity of her role. Many called her performance “endearing” and said she made the character instantly relatable without overdoing it.

Apart from Priyanka, fans also praised the overall casting and storytelling of Naagin 7, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. With just one episode aired, the show has already started trending, indicating strong audience interest.

As the season unfolds, viewers are eagerly waiting to see how Priyanka’s character evolves. If the first episode is any indication, Naagin 7 seems set to become another major success, with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerging as one of its strongest highlights.