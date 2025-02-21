Netizens can’t stop gushing over Ibrahim Ali Khan’s charm in Nadaaniyan teaser

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming film Nadaaniyan. Already a popular figure on social media, Ibrahim will star opposite another newcomer, Khushi Kapoor. The film, anticipated to be a romantic comedy-drama, has already generated significant buzz. Its poster and songs, Galat Fehmi and Ishq Mein, have heightened excitement for Ibrahim’s debut. Now, with the release date approaching, the makers have unveiled the teaser. Netizens can’t get enough of Ibrahim in the teaser and have taken to social media to share their excitement. Fans can’t stop gushing about Ibrahim’s magnetic screen presence looking terrific in the teaser.

One user commented, “He looks super dashing”

While another said, “Ibrahim looks so stunning”

Another said, “In love with ibrahim look”

And one wrote, “Ibrahim’s style game is on point!”

One commented, “Ibrahim’s charisma is simply undeniable!”

Lastly one added, “New talent our favourite ibrahim”

Nadaaniyan stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor and is directed by debutant Shauna Gautam. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film is set to release on Netflix on March 7. It also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.