Netizens can’t stop gushing over Rashmika Mandanna’s Diya in Cocktail 2

Rashmika Mandanna is winning hearts yet again, and this time it’s her portrayal of Diya in Cocktail 2 that has left audiences smitten. Following the film’s release, social media platforms have been buzzing with appreciation posts, with viewers praising the actress for her infectious charm, heartwarming screen presence, and lovable performance.

Many netizens shared how Rashmika’s character instantly brightened their viewing experience. One user wrote, “Just watched #cocktail2 and honestly Rashmika has that rare quality… dekhte hi automatically smile aa jaati hai❤️” highlighting the effortless joy she brings to the screen. Another fan couldn’t stop raving about her performance, tweeting,

“Rushie is literally the happiest vibe on screen as Diya!! Just watched Cocktail 2 and now I’m obsessed all over again!!”

Fans have particularly highlighted the warmth and positivity Rashmika brings to the role. A social media user described her energy as “contagious,” writing, “Just dekha cocktail2 and #Rashmika’s energy as Diya is so contagious… she brings such warmth to every scene! Absolutely loved her💛” Several viewers echoed similar sentiments, saying that Diya’s cheerful personality and Rashmika’s effortless performance made her one of the standout elements of the film.

The actress’s expressive performance has also become a major talking point among audiences. One viewer revealed, “Just saw cocktail2 film at the screening the film and Rushieee ke expressions had me smiling the whole time 😍,” while another affectionately declared,

“Crushmika supremacy foreverrrrrrrr❤️ Just came back from watching cocktail2 and Rashmika completely stole my heart again!!”

Many fans even referred to Diya as the soul of the film. One user summed up the audience sentiment perfectly, tweeting, “Abhi Cocktail2 dekh ke nikla hoon aur sach bolun toh Rushie dil jeet gayi… Itni pyaari kaise ho sakti hai yaar???❤️”

Going by the overwhelming online reactions, Rashmika Mandanna’s Diya has clearly struck a chord with audiences. From her radiant smile and expressive performance to her infectious energy, fans can’t seem to get enough of the character, making Diya one of the most loved highlights of Cocktail 2.

Just watched #cocktail2 and honestly Rashmika has that rare quality… dekhte hi automatically smile aa jaati hai❤️ — Ram Pratap (@pratap443013) June 18, 2026

Rushie is literally the happiest vibe on screen as Diya!! Just watched Cocktail 2 and now I'm obsessed all over again!! — khushiverma❤️❤️ (@khushiverma099) June 18, 2026

Just dekha cocktail2 and #Rashmika's energy as Diya is so contagious…she brings such warmth to every scene! Absolutely loved her💛 — Roshi (@RoshiSingh84274) June 18, 2026

Crushmika supremacy foreverrrrrrrr❤️ Just came back from watching cocktail2 and Rashmika completely stole my heart again!! — riyaaaj fan (@riyaaajxxh) June 18, 2026

Just saw cocktail2 film at the screening the film and Rushieee ke expressions had me smiling the whole time 😍 — Danish (@Danish_Gurjar_) June 18, 2026

Abhi Cocktail2 dekh ke nikla hoon aur sach bolun toh Rushie dil jeet gayi… Itni pyaari kaise ho sakti hai yaar??? ❤️ — Chiku❤️ (@Chiku91716) June 18, 2026