Netizens compare Rahul Bhat’s Kennedy avatar to action stalwarts Oscar Isaac and Liam Neeson

The recently released teaser of Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial film ‘Kennedy’ constructs an extremely compelling narrative. Rahul Bhat plays the titular role of a cop-turned-assassin, emotes with intended action giving us shivers down the spine in an intense reverie as he ruthlessly murders people.

Elaborately calculating, Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ isn’t the regular action-hero who flaunts his masculinity or punches villains in the face. He rather gives a monomaniacal stare that gives you a knot in the chest.

The stills and glimpses from the teaser has won Rahul immense intrigue and adulation from the industry as well as the fans. One has directly compared Rahul’s look from the film with Oscar Isaac’s in ‘Dune.’ While others marked an uncanny resemblance of Liam Neeson in Rahul’s portrayal of an unscrupulous assassin. Rahul (in Kennedy) is a diabolical killer and has left the audiences wanting for more in this noirish thriller helmed by Anurag Kashyap.

While the film has been selected as India’s official entry at the illustrious Festival De Cannes and shall be premiered later this month, this also marks actor-director duo, Rahul and Anurag’s second film to Cannes. Rahul’s ‘Ugly’ directed by Anurag Kashyap was premiered at the Cannes earlier in 2013.