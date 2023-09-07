Netizens give a warm welcome To Rajveer Deol and Paloma’s fresh pairing In Avnish Barjatya’s Dono trailer

With the trailer for Avnish Barjatya directorial debut Dono releasing today, the internet has been left buzzing. Rajveer Deol and Paloma who make their acting debut with this film also received lots of praises for their simplicity and charm. Well, netizens are seeming to love this fresh on-screen pairing they saw in the trailer.

Many are even lauding Avnish for retaining the Rajshri essence by bringing a pure romantic family film. Well, even Dono’s trailer launch event was a family celebration, with Paloma having some emotional moments, while her mom Poonam Dhillon felt proud. While Sunny Deol seemed elated, Rajveer was quite overwhelmed, but all in all, Meghna and Dev have been approved by fans.

Rajshri, in its 75-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By – Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono, a tale of two strangers, and one destination will be released in cinemas on 5th October.