Netizens hail Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui in Naqaab

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s daughter Shora Siddiqui is receiving appreciation on social media after a clip of her performance from Naqaab caught the attention of netizens. While star kids are often subjected to criticism and comparisons online, many users feel Shora is standing out for her performance, with several calling her one of the most promising newcomers to watch.

The conversation began after a netizen shared on X, “Saw a clip of #ShoraSiddiqui’s performance on ig of Naqaab and I’m genuinely impressed 🙌🙌”. The post quickly gained attention, with several users joining the conversation and praising Shora’s acting, expressions, confidence, and screen presence.

Among the reactions, one user wrote, “Shora is honestly better than most star kids we’ve seen lately. ❤️” Another commented, “Shora’s performance >>> most recent star kid debuts”. Comparing her acting style to a critically acclaimed performer, one netizen said, “Shora Siddiqui is givingg serious Radhika Apte energy with those expressions”.

Many also felt Shora represents what audiences expect from actors coming from film families. One comment read, “Shora is what people actually expect from a star kid”, while another added, “Finally, a star kid whose talent speaks louder than the surname👏”. Others continued to applaud her presence on screen, writing, “Shora already has more natural screen presence than many newcomers”, “The confidence Shora has is honestly rare to seee”, and “Shora is definitely one to watch. She has that sparkk”.

Although Naqaab marks the beginning of Shora Siddiqui’s acting journey, the early response suggests audiences are taking notice for all the right reasons. If the growing online buzz is anything to go by, viewers are eager to see what she does next.

https://twitter.com/justindianfeeds/status/2084868385494700304?s=46&t=Mak4jYtxG3xp406uAMWolA

Shora is honestly better than most star kids we've seen lately. ❤️ — Ranjit Mishra (@ranjit0765) August 5, 2026

Shora's performance >>> most recent star kid debuts — Tapas Barnwal (@tapas095) August 5, 2026

Shora Siddiqui is givingg serious Radhika Apte energy with those expressions — Mohit Bansal (@mohitb099) August 5, 2026

Shora is what people actually expect from a star kid — Tapas (@tapas8899) August 5, 2026

Finally, a star kid whose talent speaks louder than the surname👏 — Jitesh (@jiteshy0) August 5, 2026

Shora already has more natural screen presence than many newcomers — Ujjwal (@ujjwal550) August 5, 2026

The confidence Shora has is honestly rare to seee — Suresh Rathod (@suresh5769) August 5, 2026