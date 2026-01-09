Netizens praise Ranveer Singh’s security and respect towards co-stars

In an industry where box-office numbers change every Friday, milestones like this are rare. With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has created history—becoming the only actor in Indian cinema to deliver the highest-grossing film ever in a single language, Hindi. What was once unimaginable is now official, with the total collection standing at ₹836.15 crore (India business | Official Nett BOC). A record that places Ranveer in a league of his own and places him as the finest actor of this generation.

As conversations around stardom increasingly go beyond box-office numbers, Ranveer Singh is being celebrated for something far more enduring — his security, respect, and generosity towards his co-stars. Over the past few days, netizens have taken to social media to highlight how consistently people who work with Ranveer speak about his conduct on set, painting a picture of a superstar whose attitude matches his talent.

One tweet that resonated widely summed up this sentiment perfectly:

“The way so many of #RanveerSingh’s co-stars speak about him says everything. Secure in his craft, respectful on set, and never threatened by anyone else’s shine. That kind of attitude is rare, and it shows why he’s loved beyond the screen. He is the Finest that we have truly.”

Another user pointed out how rare it is to see perfectionism coexist with humility — a balance that defines Ranveer’s stardom.

“Some people call #RanveerSingh a perfectionist, others talk about how humble and grounded he is in real life. When both things exist together, you know the stardom is earned, and truly deserved. Respect for the Finest Star of this generation!”

What stands out in these reactions is the recurring idea that Ranveer’s success is rooted not just in performance, but in human values.

“Hearing co-actors consistently praise Ranveer makes you realise his success isn’t just about box office numbers. It’s about trust, respect, and the way he treats people around him. Truly a great superstar.”

Several netizens also highlighted how kindness and professionalism are often the true markers of longevity in the industry.

“When people who work closely with an actor repeatedly talk about kindness, professionalism, and generosity, it tells a deeper story. #RanveerSingh’s journey makes sense — talent backed by humility always lasts. Glad to hear that a superstar is so humble and down to earth.”

Another tweet focused on how co-stars feel around him, emphasising the importance of a supportive environment on set.

“When co-stars consistently express how comfortable and supported they feel around Ranveer on set, it reveals the kind of person he is, beyond being a great actor. He is secure, focused, and genuinely respectful—qualities that make his stardom feel authentic.”

Together, these voices reflect a growing consensus: Ranveer Singh’s stardom feels authentic because it is built on security rather than insecurity. In an industry where competition can often overshadow collaboration, his ability to uplift co-stars, respect their space, and remain grounded continues to win hearts. For many netizens, this is precisely why he is regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation — not just for what he delivers on screen, but for who he is behind the scenes.

Talking about his next, Dhurandhar 2 is set to release on March 19th, and anticipation is high for this next instalment. While the first part focused on his character as Hamza, the sequel will delve into the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat. As the excitement builds, many are curious whether anyone can match Ranveer’s remarkable stature if this sequel achieves the same level of success as its predecessor. With a deeper exploration of Jaskirat’s journey, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds and we are sure Ranveer will once again capture our hearts.