Netizens say, “Ho gaya bhai ho gaya. Why ain’t people moving on?” on Ranveer Singh Kantara row; remind everyone he already put public apology

The internet seems to have made its verdict clear in the ongoing Ranveer Singh–Kantara row. What began as an uproar around a moment at the IFFI event has, according to many netizens, stretched far beyond its natural lifespan. With renewed discussions surfacing months later, social media users are questioning why the issue is being reignited despite Ranveer having already issued a public apology.

Comments across platforms echo a common sentiment of fatigue and fairness. One user summed it up bluntly: “Ho gaya bhai ho gaya. Why ain’t people moving on from Ranveer and Kantara”.

Many believe the matter was already resolved. “Seriously?!? I thought this matter was done and dusted. Ranveer should be left alone man #kantara”, read one comment.

While another defended intent over outrage: “Ranveer Artist hai. his intension wasn’t wrong. He already put a public apology – shut the matter of Kantara now”.

There’s also a strong undercurrent suggesting selective scrutiny. “Only because RanveerSIngh is ruling now, people will try to bring back negatives like his remarks on Kantara”, a user observed.

Others highlighted accountability as a strength, not a flaw: “We all make mistakes at least he owned it up being a top star. a good human ; Ranveer and IFFi event scene”.

As the discourse continues, netizens appear united on one point — accountability has already been shown, and perhaps, it’s time to move on.