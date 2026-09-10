Netizens want Vijay Varma back as the Tyagi Brothers In Mirzapur Part 2

While the Mirzapur movie has managed to bring the much-loved world of the series to the big screen, netizens seem to have one major request for the next instalment, to bring Vijay Varma as the Tyagi brothers. Vijay, who played the memorable twin brothers Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi in the series, left a strong impression with his performance, and fans now feel bringing the characters back in the next part could make for some seriously entertaining moments.

The conversations online first point to how much fans missed seeing Vijay Varma as the Tyagi brothers in the Mirzapur movie. One fan said, “Honestly Vijay Varma as the Tyagi twins was one thing I really wanted to see in the Mirzapur film… Could have added such a different flavour to the film man!” while another added saying, “Still feel the Tyagi brothers were missed in the Mirzapur movie… #VijayVarma as both Tyagi twins could’ve been SO much fun to watch!.” Another reaction read, “The Mirzapur movie was fun but somewhere I was waiting for the Tyagi Bros.mmVijayVarma in those two roles again would’ve been a treat🥹🔥🔥🔥” and another one said, “Tyagi Bros ki entry ka wait tha bhai! Vijay Varma has such a crazy screen presence as the twinss #Mirzapur.”

Fans then took it a step further, imagining what it would have been like had Vijay Varma and Ravi Kishan been cast together in the same Mirzapur movie. One fan wrote, “#RaviKishan is already in the Mirzapur movie, bas ek baar Vijay Varma aur Ravi Kishan ko saamne le aate… kya kadak jodi hoti..makers of the film please part 2 me vijay ko laao” Another added, “Tyagi Bros + Babua Yadav in the same Mirzapur universe… kya scene hota yaar @MrVijayVarma and @ravikishann together would’ve been pure madnesss!!😂🔥🔥”.

What makes the demand interesting is Vijay’s ability to make every role completely his own. Whether it is an unconventional character or a supporting part, he brings a distinct leading-man energy to the screen, often making the role feel like the centre of attention. He is one of the most exciting actors working today, and his Tyagi brothers remain a great example of his range and screen presence.

With fans already imagining the chaos that the Tyagi brothers and Babua Yadav could create together, the demand for Vijay Varma in Mirzapur Part 2 is certainly getting louder.

#RaviKishan is already in the Mirzapur movie, bas ek baar Vijay Varma aur Ravi Kishan ko saamne le aate… kya kadak jodi hoti..makers of the film please part 2 me vijay ko laao — Ankit_rathi (@AnkitR322) September 10, 2026

could only imagine Babua Yadav and the Tyagi brothers crossing paths in Mirzapur..#VijayVerma + #RaviKishann together would have been total CHAOS in the best way 😂🔥 — Missasmin (@Missasmin282084) September 10, 2026

The Mirzapur movie was fun but somewhere I was waiting for the Tyagi Bros.mmVijayVarma in those two roles again would’ve been a treat🥹🔥🔥🔥 — Aaryan_sharma (@abdullah644631) September 10, 2026

could only imagine Babua Yadav and the Tyagi brothers crossing paths in Mirzapur..#VijayVerma + #RaviKishann together would have been total CHAOS in the best way 😂🔥 — juned__ch (@juned_ch28994) September 10, 2026

could only imagine Babua Yadav and the Tyagi brothers crossing paths in Mirzapur..#VijayVerma + #RaviKishann together would have been total CHAOS in the best way 😂🔥 — kuhu🔙💯 (@kuhu200111) September 10, 2026

Still feel the Tyagi brothers were missed in the Mirzapur movie…#VijayVarma as both Tyagi twins could’ve been SO much fun to watch! — suwati (@choti838) September 10, 2026

Tyagi Bros ki entry ka wait tha bhai! Vijay Varma has such a crazy screen presence as the twins, seeing them in the movie would’ve been so much fun!!! — mona💯 (@mona20001111) September 10, 2026

We are not talking enough about how fun Tyagi Bros and Babua Yadav could’ve been in mirzapur! vijay varma and ravi kishan together would’ve brought a completely different energy👏🏻👏🏻 — Govinda (@Govinda741) September 10, 2026